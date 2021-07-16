 Skip to main content
Vernon County Fair premium book entry help offered
Vernon County Fair premium book entry help offered

All Junior Fair exhibitors and Open Class exhibitors must register for the Vernon County Fair online, and help entering items for the fair will be available.

Bill Marohl, treasurer of the Vernon County Fair Board, will be at the fair office on the fairgrounds the following days and times:

  • Monday, July 26, from 1 to 3 p.m.;
  • Tuesday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to noon;
  • Wednesday, July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.;
  • Thursday, July 29, from noon to 3 p.m.

Marohl will also be at the UW-Extension office Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Entries are due Wednesday, Aug. 4, by 4:30 p.m. at the Extension Office. No late entries will be accepted; all letters must be postmarked Aug. 4.

Go online to the Vernon County Fair website at www.vernoncountyfair.com to register online or get the premium book by department, rules, regulations and Open Class entry form.

Check out the fair's website at www.vernoncountyfair.com for additional information. Watch Facebook for updates and postings.

