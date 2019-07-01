Vernon County Fair entries are due at the Extension Office, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 4:30 p.m. No late entries will be accepted; all letters must be postmarked Aug. 7.
Go online to the Vernon County Fair website at (www.vernoncountyfair.com) to register online or get the premium book by department, rules, regulations and open class entry form. All Junior Fair exhibitors must register online.
Locations for the Vernon County 2019 Fair Premium Books are: Vernon County Extension Office, Westby Co-op Credit Union (Westby, Viroqua and Coon Valley), Citizens First Bank, Peoples State Bank, Royal Bank, Associated Bank (Viroqua), La Farge Bank, Farmers State Bank (Hillsboro) Royal Bank (Hillsboro), Nelson Agri-Center (Viroqua), Premier Co-op and all Vernon County libraries.
The 163rd Vernon County Fair will kick off Sept. 11 and run through Sept. 1. Features this year are Thursday antique tractor pull; Friday Senior Day, Little Britches Dairy Show, and evening Badger State Tractor/Truck Pull; Saturday draft horse show, horse pulling, youth pedal pull, meat animal sale and evening demolition derby; and Sunday collegiate judging, harness racing, and cricket spitting contest.
Performing on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage is the TA-DA Robots Show. TA-DA Robots are life-sized, radio-controlled characters that appear to listen and respond to captivated audiences. The mobile robots love to talk and show off their driving skills, and they don’t mind posing for pictures with kids, either.
Fair attendees may see Norbert the Bull driving down the midway on his tractor or out in the dairy barn trying to get a date with one of the cows. Or, families might see Horace the Horse singing a country music song for his new friends. Or, they might even see Harry the Puppet talking to the kids. And you never know where Precious the Pig might be. A different mobile robot will make an appearance each day.
The Bob Fredrick Free Stage will feature Nick's Kid Show daily - Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Nick’s Kid Show is musical fun and entertainment for kids of all ages and guaranteed to leave you singing and dancing with audience participation.
Nick loves to get the kids involved in his act. It might be joining him in the “Locomotion” or on stage playing musical instruments. Nick’s show is very high energy and gets you in the mood for dancing and fun games with music.
Both free stage acts will perform three times daily Friday and Saturday, along with many local talent groups performing throughout the fair week.
Check out www.vernoncountyfair.com for additional information. Watch Facebook for updates and postings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.