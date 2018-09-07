The annual Super Senior Day will be held at the Senior Building on the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Thursday, Sept. 13. The theme is “Remembering the Music.”
The day begins at 8 a.m., when the Senior Building opens for visitors. Booths and information will be available from local resource agencies.
The Senior Fair judging contest begins at 9:15 a.m. All items for the Senior Fair judging must be in the Senior Building by 9 a.m.
Seniors age 55-plus are encouraged to bring items that fit in the following categories:
- Best apple pie;
- Best fudge;
- Best peanut butter cookies;
- Best rosettes;
- Best hand embroidery;
- Best floral arrangement in shades of blue;
- Best bird house (made out of anything);
- Best carved walking stick;
- Best black and white photo;
- Best stained glass;
- Best watercolor painting;
- Best charcoal drawing.
At noon, those in attendance will have an opportunity to meet the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County staff. From 12:30-2:30 p.m., live music will be presented in the following genres: Polka, bluegrass, jazz, old country and sing-a-along.
At 3 p.m. there will be a public hearing about the county’s Aging Plan.
Super Senior events continue Friday, Sept. 14, when the Senior Building opens at 8 a.m., followed by coffee and socialization at 10 a.m. One of the day’s highlights is a meal with music by the Viroqua Men’s Choir and Whiskey Chiken from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The meal includes an Italian beef sandwich, potato salad, green beans, watermelon, cookies and milk. RSVP is requested by Sept. 11, but not required, by calling the ADRC. The suggested donation for the meal is $3.50 for those over 60.
Health literacy will be highlighted from 2-4 p.m. Come listen to presenters talk bout how improve the ability to act on information in order to live healthier lives. Topics include: advance directives, managing blood pressure, vaccination education, foot care, safe traveling, nutrition, local resources and health promotion education.
