Vernon County Fair season passes are available

The Vernon County Fair is Sept. 15-19, and season passes are now available for purchase.

Season passes can be purchased at the following locations:

Viroqua: WCCU, Citizens First Bank, Peoples State Bank and Nelson Agri-Center;

Westby: WCCU and River Bank;

Coon Valley: WCCU.

Season tickets for 6-15-year-olds are $7, and 16-year-olds and over are $15; this excludes grandstand events. The inclusive season pass is $25, it gets ticket holders in the gate every day of the fair, plus the Friday and Saturday grandstand events.

Fair-goers can pre-buy wristbands for the Friday night tractor/truck pull and Saturday night demo derby at the fair ofﬁce at any time during fair week (Sept. l5-19).

Wristbands for Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway are $25, and are good for Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Wristbands can be purchased through Mr. Ed’s on Wristband Days during fair week.