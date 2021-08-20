Vernon County Fair season passes are available

The Vernon County Fair is Sept. 15-19, and season passes are now available for purchase.
Season passes can be purchased at the following locations:
- Viroqua: WCCU, Citizens First Bank, Peoples State Bank and Nelson Agri-Center;
- Westby: WCCU and River Bank;
- Coon Valley: WCCU.
Season tickets for 6-15-year-olds are $7, and 16-year-olds and over are $15; this excludes grandstand events. The inclusive season pass is $25, it gets ticket holders in the gate every day of the fair, plus the Friday and Saturday grandstand events.
Fair-goers can pre-buy wristbands for the Friday night tractor/truck pull and Saturday night demo derby at the fair ofﬁce at any time during fair week (Sept. l5-19).
Wristbands for Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway are $25, and are good for Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Wristbands can be purchased through Mr. Ed’s on Wristband Days during fair week.
Back again by popular demand is the antique tractor pull on Thursday night, Badger State Tractor Pull on Friday night, horse pulling in front of the grandstand at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the youth pedal tractor pull on Saturday at l 1 a.m. by the milk house and the demo derby on Saturday at 7p.m. Harness racing is only on Sunday at 1 p.m. in front of the grandstands.
On the Bob Fredrick Free Stage is The Nick’s Kid Show Thursday, Friday and Saturday and strolling the grounds Ta-Da Robots Show Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, on Sunday afternoon High Mileage Band will be performing from 1 to 3 p.m. and local home-grown talent daily to name a few.
For up-to-date information, visit www.vernoncountyfair.com.