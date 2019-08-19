The Vernon County Fair is Sept. 11-15, and season tickets are available once again this year at the following locations:
In Viroqua – WCCU, Citizens First Bank, Peoples State Bank and Nelson Agri-Center.
In Westby – WCCU and River Bank.
In Coon Valley – WCCU.
Season Tickets for 6-15-year-olds are $7, and 16 years and over are $15. Excludes grandstand events.
Again this year is the inclusive season pass for $25; it gets you in the gate every day of the fair plus the Friday and Saturday grandstand events.
You can pre-buy your wrist bands for the Friday night tractor/truck pull and Saturday night demo derby at the fair office at any time during fair week.
Wrist bands for Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway are $20. The wrist bands are good for Wednesday and Thursday from 4-10 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wrist bands can be purchased through Mr. Ed’s on Wrist Band Days during fair week.
Back again by popular demand is the antique tractor pull on Thursday night, with free admission to the grandstand, and the Badger State Tractor Pull on Friday night. New this year, is horse pulling in front of the grandstand at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Other Saturday events include the Youth Pedal Tractor Pull at 11 a.m. by the milk house, the draft horse show at 11:45 a.m. and the demo derby at 7p.m. Harness Racing is only on Sunday at 1 p.m. in front of the grandstand.
On the Bob Fredrick Free Stage is The Nick’s Kid Show Thursday, Friday and Saturday and strolling the grounds Ta-Da Robots Show Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nashville recording artist Tyler Deaver and his full band on Saturday, along with the Cricket Spitting Contest on Sunday and local home grown talent daily to name a few.
For up-to-date information, visit www.vernoncountyfair.com.
