Vernon County Fairest, Junior Fairest to be crowned June 11

Four contestants will compete for the 2022 Fairest of the Fair and Junior Fairest of the Fair. The Fairests will reign over this year’s Vernon County Fair Sept. 14-18. The Fairest of the Fair will represent Vernon County at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs contest in January 2023.

An Evening with the Fairests will take place Saturday, June 11, with a social hour at 6 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. The program will be held in the Youth Activity Building on the Vernon County Fairgrounds. The theme for this year’s fair is “Time for Fun.” The public is invited to attend.

Contestant for Fairest of the Fair:

Katelyn Dunnum, daughter of Jamie Howell, sponsored by Split Ends Hair

Salon.

Contestants for Junior Fairest of the Fair:

Maya Dunnum, daughter of Jamie Howell, sponsored by The Home

Place;

Bridget

Palm, daughter of David and Lorene Palm, sponsored by Westby Dental

Clinic;

Cecelia

Vento, daughter of Dan and Lorna Vento, sponsored by Austin’s Rush Creek Farm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0