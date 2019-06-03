The Vernon County Fair Association will again sponsor the Fairest of the Fair contest. The Fairest will serve as the official hostess for the Vernon County Fair, Sept. 11-15. The Fairest will also represent Vernon County Fair in the state Fairest of the Fairs contest held January 2020.
Candidates must be a resident of Vernon County or the majority of their activities take place in the county. They must be a resident of the state of Wisconsin for at least a year prior to entry. They must be 18 years of age by Jan. 1, 2019, since the Fairest will be required to travel.
Candidates must have a sponsor for the contest. Any business, youth or civic organization may sponsor a candidate. Sponsor fee is $30.
The Vernon County Fair Association will reimburse travel expenses for fair-related activities and offer a cash award of $1,000 to the chosen candidate. The contest will be held July 20 in Viroqua at the Vernon County Fairgrounds.The coronation will be part of the fair kickoff breakfast on July 20.
To obtain more information and the official entry rules for the contest, contact the Vernon County UW-Extension office, 608-637-5276 or download from the web at www.vernoncountyfair.com. Entry deadline is June 28.
