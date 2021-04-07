Vernon County Fairest of the Fair entries sought

Hornby researched other counties that have a Junior Fairest, and learned that Junior Fairests can see what role the Fairest plays in promoting a fair and become more interested in running when they become of age.

“We want to try to promote it as the Junior Fairest works alongside and with the Fairest,” Hornby said. “We hope to have her work independently and make the role her own to get the most out of the experience. We want it to be a positive for her and an opportunity for personal growth. It’s a great learning experience.”

Hornby said plans are in the works to have story time during the fair with milk and cookies being served while the Fairest of the Fair and the Junior Fairest of the Fair read a book. “We’re looking for more ways to engage with the younger crowd.”

“We’re looking forward to having a successful contest,” Hornby said. “We hope ladies will be interested to try the junior role and find out what the Fairest is all about.”

She said the Fairest program is modeled as a PR position. “She’s a fair ambassador and promotes the fair.” She said the main event for the Fairest is the Vernon County Fair, and there are a few other events before and after the fair, and most years, five parades.

People are advised to watch the fair’s Facebook page for Fairest of the Fair and fair updates.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

