In 1972, the Vernon County Agricultural Society established the Fairest of the Fair program. President Paul Zube crowned Mary Vangen from the Retreat Ramblers 4-H Club the first Vernon County Fairest of the Fair. Her duties included greeting fair attendees and handing out ribbons and trophies. Fast forward to 2023 and the Vernon County Ag Society/Fair Board is getting ready to crown the 50th Fairest of the Fair and the third Jr. Fairest of the Fair.

The Fairest and Jr. Fairest will serve as hostesses for the Vernon County Fair Sept. 13-17. The Fairest will also represent Vernon County at the state Fairest of the Fairs contest held in January 2024.

The contestants must be a resident of Vernon County or most of their fair activities must take place in the county. They must be a resident of the state of Wisconsin for least a year prior to entry. Fairest contestants must be 18 years of age by the contest date of June 11. The contestant will be required to travel if they are selected as Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs in January 2024.

Each contestant must have a sponsor for the contest. Any business, youth, or civic organization may sponsor a candidate. The sponsor fee is $30.

There will be a contestant meeting on May 6 at 1 p.m. in the Senior Citizen Building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds for any interested contestant and parents wanting more information about the contest and program. This meeting is required if you plan to turn in an application, as we will be going over vital information regarding the contest and the year of service for the Fairests.

The contest will be held Sunday, June 11, at the Vernon County Fairgrounds and the entry deadline is May 12.

Applications are available on the fair’s website at www.vernoncountyfair.com.

Applications must be postmarked by May 12. No late entries will be accepted.

To obtain more information, contact Angie Hornby at 608-606-3167 or email at fairest@vernoncountyfair.com.