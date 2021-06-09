Vernon County Fairest of the Fair, Junior Fairest to be crowned

The Vernon County Fairest of the Fair and Junior Fairest of the Fair will be selected at a coronation to be held in Viroqua on the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Saturday, June 12.

The Fairest of the Fair contestants are:

Abagail Diehl, daughter of Renae and Andrew Diehl, sponsored by Chaseburg Co-op;

Courtney Moser, daughter of Joy and Cary Moser, sponsored by Valley Fudge and Candy.

The Fairest of the Fair will serve as the official hostess for the Vernon County Fair, Sept. 15-19. The Fairest will also represent the Vernon County Fair in the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs contest held in January 2022.

The Junior Fairest of the Fair contestants are:

Jenna Harrington, daughter of John Harrington and Christine Harrington, sponsored by Century 21 Affiliated;

Cecilia Vento, daughter of Lorna and Dan Vento, sponsored by Austin Rush Creek Farm;

Madison Kumlin, daughter of Lenay and Darwin Kumlin, sponsored by Animal Tracks Veterinary Service;

Bridget Palm, daughter of Lorene and David Palm, sponsored by Nordic Creamery.

This is the first year the Vernon County Fair Board has sponsored a Junior Fairest of the Fair contest.

Due to COVID-19 and the pandemic, the program will be closed to the general public.

