Three contestants will compete for the 2019 Fairest of the Fair crown and reign over this years Vernon County Fair, Sept. 11-15. The winner will be Vernon County’s representative at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs contest in January.
The contestants will be interviewed by a panel of three judges to consider their speaking ability, personality and attitude, maturity and professionalism, poise and appearance and involvement in Vernon County activities.
The coronation of the Fairest of the Fair will take place at the 2019 Ferris Wheel Breakfast, Saturday, July 20, at about 10 a.m. The fund-raising breakfast will be held in the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center from 7-11 a.m. on the Vernon County Fairgrounds. The public is invited to attend.
The breakfast menu includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, applesauce, cheese curds, coffee, milk and juice. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for kids 10 and under. Outgoing Fairest Aleda Primmer will give her farewell and crown the 2019-20 Fairest during the program.
This year’s contestants are:
- Rachel Nigh, 20, from Viroqua. Her parents are Robert and Betty Nigh and her sponsor is LIRR Farms.
- Katelyn Dunnum, 19, from Westby. Her parents are Ryan Dunnum and Jamie Dunnum. Her sponsor is Westby FFA.
- Brianna Hall, 22, from Westby. Her parents are Mike and Sherry Hall. Her sponsor is Vahalla Jerseys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.