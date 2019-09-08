Members of the Vernon County Farm Bureau will hold their annual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Towne Inn Supper Club in Westby.
All Farm Bureau members are encouraged to attend this meeting to help create policy resolutions and vote in elections for county board directors. Also being selected will be the county’s voting delegates for the WFBF Annual Meeting in Wisconsin Dells, Dec. 7-9.
As a grassroots organization, it is Farm Bureau’s members on the county level who set the policy goals of the state’s leading farm organization. The Farm Bureau is often asked to get involved in issues affecting production agriculture and rural communities in Madison and Washington, D.C.
Made up of 61 county Farm Bureaus, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farms of every size, commodity and management style. This year the organization is celebrating its centennial. Learn more by visiting wfbf.com/centennial.
For more information, call Vernon County Farm Bureau president Robert Nigh at 608-606-4319.
