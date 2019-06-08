The Vernon County Farm Service Agency, along with the University of Wisconsin-Extension, are hosting a Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) informational meeting on Friday, June 14, at 1 p.m. at Scenic Bluffs Community Center, located at 238 Front St., Cashton.
DMC is a voluntary risk management program that offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all milk price and the average feed cost (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer. DMC replaces the Margin Protection Program for Dairy (MPP-Dairy).
The informational meeting will cover changes to the program, production history, coverage levels, MPP premium repayments, DMC premiums, and the DMC decision support tool. All dairy producers are encouraged to attend.
The meeting is free and open to all producers. Call 608-637-2183 if you have any questions regarding the meeting.
Additional DMC meetings have been scheduled throughout Wisconsin. To find a current listing, visit https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Wisconsin/state-events/index.
Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact Katharine Lewison at 608-637-2183, extension 2 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.
