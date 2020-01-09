Vernon County Farm Service Agency hosting ARC/PLC informational meetings

The Vernon County Farm Service Agency, along with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension are hosting Agriculture Risk Coverage/Price Loss Coverage (ARC/PLC) informational meetings on Friday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Viroqua Area Medical Office Building located at 407 S. Main St. in Viroqua, and on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 12:30 p.m. at the Royal Bank located at 731 Water Ave, Hillsboro.
The Farm Service Agency will be holding meetings throughout the state with the cooperation of the UW-Madison Division of Extension. Meetings will provide an overview of the 2018 Farm Bill ARC/PLC program election and address the following information for farmers considering the program:
- Overview of 2018 Farm Bill ARC and PLC programs;
- ARC/PLC election considerations;
- Decision making tool and expected return calculations.
The meetings are free and open to all producers. Call the Vernon County FSA office at 608-637-2183 if you have any questions regarding the meetings.
For information about program locations, dates and registration information, visit https://farms.extension.wisc.edu/events/. (Registration is free but recommended for meeting materials).
Extension has also assembled a variety of resources to help farmers (and those working with farmers) make their decisions regarding signup for ARC and PLC at https://aae.wisc.edu/pdmitchell/extension/arc-plc-signup/.
Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in these meetings should contact Adam Steffen at 608-637-2183, extension 204 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.
Signup is underway for the 2019 and 2020 ARCPLC program with the deadline of March 15 for the 2019 program year and June 30 for the 2020 program year. Producers are encouraged to contact their local Farm Service Agency office to schedule an appointment to enroll.