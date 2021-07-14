Vernon County farmers Kevin and Carolyn Parr to host Conservation Observation Day

Kevin and Carolyn Parr, 2020 Conservation Farmers of the Year for the state of Wisconsin, will host a Conservation Observance Day at Harmony Hills Farms, S4201 County Rd. O, Viroqua, Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Conservation Observance Day recognizes the hard work and success of Wisconsin farmers who are protecting the soil and water. Conservation Observance Day is a free farm event intended to celebrate and showcase conservation farming. It is an opportunity to learn more about regenerative agriculture, managed grazing operations, and how producers are protecting our natural resources.

Speakers and topics include Will Winter, Thousand Hills Beef, “Animal Health”; Erin Silva, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, “Cover Crops”; and Jim Munsch, Munsch Consulting, “Managed Grazing Economics.”

A meal will be provided, and RSVP is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conservation-observance-day-tickets-156757984351

Questions? Call 608-637-5480 or email smcdowell@vernoncounty.org.

