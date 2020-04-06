Vernon County Fire Chiefs Association issues countywide burn ban

A burn ban has been issued for Vernon County on behalf of Vernon County Emergency Management and the Vernon County Fire Chiefs Association until further notice. There shall be no outdoor burning during this time. This is due to the current situation with COVID-19 and to keep fire departments safe from any unnecessary responses. The State of Wisconsin DNR has not been issuing any burn permits due to COVID-19. This ban will continue until conditions improve.
Sec. 31--141. - Liability.
A person utilizing or maintaining an outdoor fire shali be responsible for ail fire suppression costs and any other liability resulting from damage caused by the fire.
(Ord. No. 2019-3, § 11, 9-17-2019)
Sec. 31-142. - Right of entry and inspection.
The Fire Chief shall have all the rights of entry and inspection found in Wis. Stat. § 213.095.
(Ord. No. 2019-3, § 12, 9-17-2019)
Sec. 31-143. - Enforcement and penalties.
(a) The fire chiefs and local law enforcement are authorized to enforce the provisions of this article.
(b) The penalty for violation of any portion of this article shall be a forfeiture of not less than $25.00 or more than $250.00 plus the cost of prosecution. Penalties are doubted for second and subsequent offenses.
(Ord. No. 2019-3, § 13, 9-17-2019)
Current fire danger level: Moderate.
Vernon County Burn Ordinance:
For more information, go to: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html
