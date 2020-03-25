Vernon County food pantries continue operation during COVID-19 outbreak

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, food pantries are ready to offer a helping hand to those who are in need of food.

Bethel ButikkBethel Butikk, located at 341 Black River Ave., Westby, is still open, although the process of putting food together for families has changed.

“Normally, folks come, sign in, do paperwork and pick out food; it’s more like a shopping experience,” said Debbie Stout-Tewalt, CEO of Bethel Home and Services.

Stout-Tewalt said in order to be compliant with CDC guidelines, volunteers are pre-boxing food that corresponds to the number of people in a family. For example, if a there’s a family of three, the person who is picking up the box fills out the paperwork and that person takes the corresponding box. She said patrons still have to meet certain guidelines to receive the food, but some of those guidelines have been relaxed.

Stout-Tewalt said Bethel Home and Services is concerned about their volunteers, so everyone is maintaining the 6-foot distance and families take the boxes of food to their own vehicles, rather than volunteers helping with that task.

“People still have access to the food they need, frozen food and fresh produce,” Stout-Tewalt said. “We find there is still a need for people to come to the pantry.”