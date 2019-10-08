McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting “Super Scary Stories About Vernon County.” Join Viroqua resident Veronica Kleiber, Friday, Oct. 18, at 10:30 a.m., as she tells stories about the unexplained from around Vernon County.
There will be stories about gold buried up on Wildcat Mountain that is protected by a ghost, an alchemist from Hillsboro, Bigfoot in Cashton, unexplained music on Buckeye Ridge, a disappearing skeleton in Liberty Pole, and William Ady and his strange behavior in the Viroqua Cemetery.
Kleiber, a volunteer with the Vernon County Historical Society says, “Vernon County has many interesting stories that will pique your imagination.”
This program is being offered as part of the library’s bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.” The adult program is an opportunity for participants to learn, discover, reminisce, and meet people. Coffee is provided.
For more information about this program, contact the library at 637-7151, or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org,
