Vernon County Health Department, AMI partnering to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Vernon County Health Department is partnering with AMI services to provide a COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic Nov. 17 at the Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccines available include:

  • Pfizer: 5-11 years (two-dose series)
  • Pfizer: 12 years and up (two-dose series and boosters 18-plus)
  • Moderna: 18 years and up (two-dose series and boosters)
  • Johnson & Johnson: 18 years and up (one and done and boosters)

You can sign up for a time on by using the following link or by visiting the Vernon County Health Department’s website under COVID-19 information.

https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/covid-19%20vaccine/?registrationcode=X8F7V7102661S1M5Q6

Walk-ins are also welcome.

All COVID-19 vaccines are free and no insurance information is collected. All three FDA-approved vaccines are safe and extremely effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and COVID-19 related deaths. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your family from the risks of COVID-19.

