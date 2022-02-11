Vernon County Health Department announces changes to February COVID-19 testing dates

The Vernon County Health Department would like to express its most sincere thank you to the Wisconsin National Guard for assisting with testing event assistance in Vernon County since 2020.

Starting next week, the guard will no longer be deployed to the community to help with testing needs, as their services are needed for other COVID-19 tasks elsewhere in the state of Wisconsin.

The Vernon County Health Department will be partnering eTrueNorth Testing Services and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to provide the following testing dates and times for the remaining month of February:

Feb. 15, 17, 22 and 24, at the old highway shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When preregistering, make sure to use the new website link https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/viroqua_wi_16518.html

Future testing options for the month of March and beyond will be shared at a later date and based on community testing needs and community transmission levels.

