Vernon County Health Department continues free COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays in June

The Vernon County Health Department continues to offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays through the end of June from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The testing will be in the Erlandson Building parking lot located at 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua.
- You can pre-register at https://covidconnect2.wi.gov/#/login
- No appointment necessary.
- Follow signs to the testing trailer. Please remain in your car, staff will come to assist you.
- Testing is available to everyone, even those without symptoms of COVID-19, age 12 months and older.