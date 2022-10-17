Vernon County Health Department has new COVID-19 testing process

The Vernon County Health Department has a new COVID-19 testing process effective Oct. 18.
Rapid antigen tests will be utilized, with most results available in 15 minutes or less. If negative and symptomatic, an additional PCR test may be advised and offered. You can pre-register at https://covidconnect2.wi.gov/#/login. Once your account has been created at covidconnect2, you will not need to pre-register again.
Free COVID-19 “Testing Tuesday” will be held Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Testing will take place in the Erlandson Building parking lot, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua. Follow signs to the testing trailer. Please remain in your vehicle; Health Department staff will come to assist you. Be prepared to wait for your rapid results.