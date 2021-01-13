Vernon County Health Department holds first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic for first line associated health care workers

"Vernon County Health Department is pleased to announce that we will be offering our first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic today (Wednesday, Jan. 13) at the Erlandson building here in Viroqua from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Today’s event is currently booked by appointment only for 150 first line associated health care workers. As a Health Department we are thrilled to be part of this historic event to help defeat the impact of illness caused by COVID-19 in our community.

"We understand how excited and eager members of our community are to receive the vaccine. The Health Department is charged with following a phased distribution response as directed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Currently there are no timelines for completion of each phase of distribution. We are hopeful that in the upcoming weeks more vaccines will become available from the state and federal level. We appreciate your patience in advance as we do our best to deliver a rapid distribution of vaccine to our community.

"Vernon County Health Department will be offering additional mass vaccine clinics throughout the COVID-19 vaccination response. More to come about where and when you can qualify to receive your vaccine. For more information on the phased roll out of vaccines, please visit the Vernon County Health Department Facebook Page or the Vernon County Health Department Website."

The press release was signed by Amy Kleiber, Vernon County Health Department Director, Justin Running, Vernon County Board Chair, and Brandon Larson, Director of Emergency Management.