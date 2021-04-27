Vernon County Health Department issues COVID-19 vaccine update

Amy Kleiber, RN, BAN, Director/Health Officer, Vernon County Health Department has issued the following COVID-19 vaccine update: Vernon County Health Department has been honored to serve our community in providing COVID-19 vaccines to community members to help end this pandemic. We have recently been providing community clinic events at the Viroqua Church of Christ on Wednesdays or Thursdays of each week. We have been able to provide over 4,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to our community members during these events thus far.

However, due to decreasing demand of the vaccine and increased availability of vaccine at other health care locations and pharmacies, we will no longer be continuing this community service event. Our last community clinic will be held on May 19. Please note, if you are currently scheduled to receive your second dose of vaccine, these appointments will still be honored and you should present to the Viroqua Church of Christ at the date and time given to you at your first vaccine appointment.