Vernon County Health Department issues COVID-19 vaccine update

Amy Kleiber, RN, BAN, Director/Health Officer, Vernon County Health Department has issued the following COVID-19 vaccine update: Vernon County Health Department has been honored to serve our community in providing COVID-19 vaccines to community members to help end this pandemic. We have recently been providing community clinic events at the Viroqua Church of Christ on Wednesdays or Thursdays of each week. We have been able to provide over 4,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to our community members during these events thus far.
However, due to decreasing demand of the vaccine and increased availability of vaccine at other health care locations and pharmacies, we will no longer be continuing this community service event. Our last community clinic will be held on May 19. Please note, if you are currently scheduled to receive your second dose of vaccine, these appointments will still be honored and you should present to the Viroqua Church of Christ at the date and time given to you at your first vaccine appointment.
As of today (April 27), 39.4% of Vernon County residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those over age 65, 79.3% are vaccinated which is wonderful news! By getting the vaccine you are helping to stop the spread of the disease to those in our community that are most vulnerable who cannot receive the vaccine, such as children or others who have health conditions that prevent vaccine use. If you have not gotten your vaccine yet, please consider doing so.
For the most current information on vaccines, please visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Website page https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/ .
COVID-19 vaccines will still be available by appointment only at the Vernon County Health Department. We will have appointments available on Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. starting the week June 2. You can sign up via the health department website page or Facebook using the Jot Form link.
These links will be posted the week before upcoming clinics. You may also send questions to vaccinerequest@vernoncounty.org. If you do not have access to a computer or need additional assistance with booking an appointment, please call 608-637-5251 Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.