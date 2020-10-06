Vernon County Health Department issues COVID advisory for Ontario, La Farge

The Vernon County Health Department is seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the areas of Ontario and La Farge. The risk of community spread of the virus at this time is high, as the department is not able to identify all contacts that may have come in contact with positive cases within these communities.
The best way to prevent becoming ill is to practice social distancing, wear a face covering when in public, wash hands often and be tested if you have even mild symptoms.
Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills;
- Cough;
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;
- Fatigue;
- Muscle or body aches;
- Headache;
- New loss of taste or smell;
- Sore throat;
- Congestion or runny nose;
- Nausea or vomiting;
- Diarrhea.
The health department is offering a free testing event today, Oct. 6, at the Vernon County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!