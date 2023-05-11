The Vernon Health Department will be kicking off a new community wellness program on May 11 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Vernon County Health Department, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua.

The program aims to provide education and screenings that can help guide you to optimal heart health. A 30-minute visit with a nurse will include screening for cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure and pulse assessments. Staff will take time to review your results, provide education on heart health and answer any questions you may have.

A $10 donation is requested, but not required. Morning appointments are available at the Erlandson Building on the second Thursday of each month through the remainder of the 2023 calendar year. Not eating or drinking eight to 12 hours prior to testing is advised for the cholesterol screening portion of the test, but it is not necessary to complete the screening.

Appointments are scheduled via Joftorm Link, https://form.jotform.com/230734530590149 or by calling the health department at 608-637- 5251, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule an appointment.