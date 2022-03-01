The Vernon County Health Department announces there will be NO community COVID-19 testing in Viroqua this week at the old highway shop.
Vernon County Health Department no community COVID-19 testing in Viroqua this week
Related to this story
Most Popular
Viroqua Mayor Karen Mischel will no longer pursue her re-election campaign or her campaign to represent the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 96th District.
De Soto High School senior McKenna Obert has faced and overcome personal, academic and athletic challenges with great positivity and perseverance.
Vernon County investigators arrest Onalaska man for felony theft from residents at assisted living facility
Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports the arrest of a 29-year-old Onalaska man on multiple counts of felony theft from residents at an …
Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Feb. 21.
The Vernon County Censor
Hi. Vern here. Ever heard the phrase “You can’t have it all?” Well, I have. It’s one of those things moms say to their kids when they ask for …
Reopening of the James P. Bigley Pool at Viroqua Area Schools is delayed because of a leak. An update was presented to the school board at its…
The Westby Area School District’s board of education voted on Feb. 14 to recommend, not require masking in school.
Westby Area High School has released its Semester 1 honor roll for the 2021-22 school year.
Vernon County meetings