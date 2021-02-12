Vernon County Health Department offers free radon test kits

Americans spend about 90% of their time indoors, but indoor air is not always as safe as it may seem. One of the most serious health hazards found in indoor air is completely invisible. It is an odorless, colorless gas called radon. This gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer and is responsible for up to 30,000 lung cancer deaths each year.

Radon occurs naturally in the soil and accumulates in homes especially during the winter months. High radon levels have been found in every state and in every type of house. In Southwest Wisconsin, past testing has shown that in some areas 30% of homes have elevated radon levels. Making repairs to eliminate radon gas can be simple and affordable. A typical radon problem can be solved for less than $1,500.

Testing is the only way to know what the radon level is in your home. Test kits are available free of charge at the Vernon County Health Department, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua. For more information, contact the Health Department at 608-637-5251.

