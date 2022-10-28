Vernon County Health Department offers nitrate testing

The Vernon County Health Department is now certified by the Department of Natural Resources to test private and public drinking water for nitrates at its in-house lab.

Water testing kits can be picked up at the department's office, located at 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $30. Return samples are accepted Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results will be available in one to two weeks. If your results are over 10 mg/L, Health Department staff are available to assist with next steps.

High levels of nitrate in drinking water can affect everyone

Women who are or may become pregnant and babies are especially sensitive to nitrate.

Nitrate may cause birth defects and can cause blue baby syndrome in infants less than 6 months old.

Nitrate may cause thyroid disease or certain types of cancers.

Nitrate in private wells

Nitrate is the most common groundwater contaminant in Wisconsin.

Some studies have estimated that at least 10% of private wells in Wisconsin have high nitrates.

Nitrate levels over 10 mg/L can be harmful.

To learn more about nitrate in water, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) website: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/water/nitrate.htm.

Testing well water annually for contaminates helps to protect your overall health.

Questions? Contact the Health Department at health@vernoncounty.org or 608-637-5251

The Vernon County Health Department and Vernon County Land and Water Department are honored to partner with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to establish healthy water education and promotion in Vernon County. Establishment of nitrate services is funded in part by support of WDHS and CDC. This educational flyer's content is solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the WDHS.