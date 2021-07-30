Vernon County Health Department offers Stuff the Bus Program

Viroqua Wal-Mart and the Wal-Mart Foundation have kicked off this year’s Stuff the Bus Program with a donation of $1,000. This grant will be used for the purchase of backpacks and school supplies for Vernon County schoolchildren meeting the federal guidelines for low-income families. Parents can now apply for the backpack and school supply program for the 2021-22 school year by contacting the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5260 or emailing mbrownell@vernoncounty.org.
The Vernon County Stuff the Bus partners are working hard to bring this program to the community again. The partnership includes: Vernon County Health Department; Vernon County Communications; Organic Valley; Viroqua Rotary Club; Lions Clubs of Vernon County; Vernon County Salvation Army; Viroqua Rotary Club; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; and the Viroqua Church of Christ.
Many other community organizations, individuals and businesses have been a part of the success of “Stuff the Bus” over the years. Those participating in the community project have made the difference in sending low-income children to school with the supplies needed for a great start and successful school year.
Once again there will be a “Stuff the Bus” Saturday on Aug. 7 for community members to come out and enjoy a brat fry at the Viroqua Walmart. The Viroqua Lions Club will be there to grill for you. Youth volunteers will be there to greet and stuff the bus with the donated school supplies.
The program is a year-round effort. Planning events, organizing volunteers, fundraising and many other tasks are necessary to meet the growing demand and with the community effort, has been able to meet the needs of our community. Vernon County has proven, through so much generosity, that “we care about our children.”
The program's motto is “Growing the Future One Backpack at a Time!”