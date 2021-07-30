Vernon County Health Department offers Stuff the Bus Program

Viroqua Wal-Mart and the Wal-Mart Foundation have kicked off this year’s Stuff the Bus Program with a donation of $1,000. This grant will be used for the purchase of backpacks and school supplies for Vernon County schoolchildren meeting the federal guidelines for low-income families. Parents can now apply for the backpack and school supply program for the 2021-22 school year by contacting the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5260 or emailing mbrownell@vernoncounty.org.

The Vernon County Stuff the Bus partners are working hard to bring this program to the community again. The partnership includes: Vernon County Health Department; Vernon County Communications; Organic Valley; Viroqua Rotary Club; Lions Clubs of Vernon County; Vernon County Salvation Army; Viroqua Rotary Club; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; and the Viroqua Church of Christ.

Many other community organizations, individuals and businesses have been a part of the success of “Stuff the Bus” over the years. Those participating in the community project have made the difference in sending low-income children to school with the supplies needed for a great start and successful school year.