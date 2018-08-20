Wisconsin reported the first case of human West Nile virus this year. The person infected and confirmed is from Dane County.
The majority of cases occur during August and September but the risk of contracting La Crosse Encephalitis and other mosquito-borne diseases is a possibility anytime mosquitoes are present.
West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds and, mosquitoes will be around even in cooler weather until the first freeze.
Vernon County residents should be aware of West Nile virus and take some simple steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites. The best way to avoid the disease is to reduce exposure and eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
The Vernon County Health Department recommends the following:
- Limit time spent outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Apply insect repellant with DEET, Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus to clothing as well as exposed skin as mosquitoes may bite through clothing.
- Make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquito entry.
- Properly dispose of items that hold water, such as tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or discarded tires.
- Clean roof gutters and downspouts for proper drainage.
- Turn over wheelbarrows, wading pools, boats and canoes when not in use.
- Change the water in birdbaths and pet dishes at lease every three days.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.
- Trim tall grass, weeds and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.
The majority of people (80 percent) who are infected with West Nile virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle ache, rash and fatigue. Less than 1 percent of people infected with the virus get seriously ill with symptoms that include high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, confusion, etc. Older adults (age 50-plus) and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of developing central nervous system illness that can be fatal.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) West Nile Virus Non-Corvid Surveillance Plan for 2018: Reports of sick/dead non-corvid birds should be referred to the local DNR office/wildlife biologist or the Wisconsin Dead Bird Reporting Hotline (1-800-433-1610).
The Wisconsin Division of Public Health will continue surveillance for West Nile virus until the end of the mosquito season.
