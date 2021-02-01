Vernon County Health Department places pre-registration forms for COVID-19 shots on hold

The Vernon County Health Department is currently placing the pre-registration forms for COVID-19 vaccinations on hold. The announcement was made on Facebook, Friday, Jan. 29. Members of the public who are eligible won’t be able to call in or register online.

The Facebook post is as follows:

"Thank you for your interest in scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine with the Vernon County Health Department. We are currently working through a waiting list of over 3,000 individuals. We are doing our best to contact these individuals by phone or email of potential dates that they could receive the vaccine. At this time, we will be placing this registration on hold until we work through those currently registered.

"If you have a primary care provider (a doctor you see regularly) at Mayo, Gundersen, Scenic Bluffs, Vernon Memorial Healthcare or elsewhere, you may now be able to receive the vaccine there as well, as more vaccines become available across the state. If you have pre-registered with the health department and are able to get vaccinated elsewhere, please send a notification to vaccinerequest@vernoncounty.org or call 608-637-5251 to let us know to take you off of our list."