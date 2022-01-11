Vernon County Health Department reaches surge capacity with COVID-19 contact tracing

The Vernon County Health Department saw an increase of new COVID-19 cases in the past week that has exceeded our capacity to contact all positive cases by phone.

This increase has resulted in delays in our ability to call new COVID-19 cases, and we need our community's help:

If our health department calls you, please answer the phone or return our call.

If we are unable to reach you by phone or our numbers increase beyond staffing capacity, you will receive a letter in the mail with current directives on isolation.

Isolate yourself immediately and begin to notify your own close contacts. Additional information can be found on the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/.../your.../quarantine-isolation.html

Notify your employer, school and childcare center if appropriate.

*Those who are tested WILL receive their results from a testing site or healthcare provider, but our department may not call you to complete an investigation.

For more information on current COVID-19 directives, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html.