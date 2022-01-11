Vernon County Health Department reaches surge capacity with COVID-19 contact tracing

The Vernon County Health Department saw an increase of new COVID-19 cases in the past week that has exceeded our capacity to contact all positive cases by phone.
This increase has resulted in delays in our ability to call new COVID-19 cases, and we need our community's help:
- If our health department calls you, please answer the phone or return our call.
- If we are unable to reach you by phone or our numbers increase beyond staffing capacity, you will receive a letter in the mail with current directives on isolation.
- Isolate yourself immediately and begin to notify your own close contacts. Additional information can be found on the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/.../your.../quarantine-isolation.html
- Notify your employer, school and childcare center if appropriate.
*Those who are tested WILL receive their results from a testing site or healthcare provider, but our department may not call you to complete an investigation.
For more information on current COVID-19 directives, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html.