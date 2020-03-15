Vernon County Health Department recommends faith based organizations to consider cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, the Vernon County Health Department is recommending that large community events are cancelled or postponed for the next 30 days or until further guidance is available.
The Health Department is asking that faith based organizations to consider this recommendation due to vulnerable populations being put at increased risk. Those at increased risk for serious complications include our elderly, young and those with underlying health issues. According to a press release issued March 13, the Department state it's aware that many of faith based organizations have already stopped hand-shake greetings during services. The Health Department also recommends that the use of common communion cups be stopped at this time to prevent spread of illness.
Reminder, the virus COVID-19 is primarily spread person-to-person within about a 6-foot distance. Social distancing is important at this time to prevent further spread of the disease.
Remember to wash your hands, avoid touching your face, stay home when sick.
If you have questions or concerns, contact the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251.