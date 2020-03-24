Vernon County Health Department reports no positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday
0 comments

Vernon County Health Department reports no positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday

  • 0

The Vernon County Department of Public Health and Emergency Management will be issuing an update each day at about 4 p.m. as to the numbers of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vernon County.

As of March 24, at 3 p.m. there have been 72 total tests, with 68 negative results, four pending results and zero positive results.

There is an additional phone number for Human Services in the Emergency Operations Center at 608-637-5235.

Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News