Vernon County Health Department sets COVID-19 testing dates in Viroqua

The Vernon County Health Department has set up COVID-19 testing dates for April. Testing will take place at a new location -- the Vernon County Health Department Erlandson Building parking lot, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua.

Testing will take place the following dates from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

  • April 5;
  • April 12;
  • April 19;
  • April 26.

Testing is available to everyone, even those without symptoms of COVID-19, age 12 months and older. People can pre-register at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/ No appointment is necessary; be prepared to wait if lines are long. Follow signs to the testing trailer alongside the parking lot. Please remain in your car; staff will come to assist you.

