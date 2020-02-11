Vernon County Health Department sets immunization clinic

The Vernon County Health Department will hold an immunization clinic Friday, Feb. 20, from 9-11:30 a.m. and 4:30-6 p.m.
Questions about the immunization clinic can be directed to 637-5251.
The department is located at 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua.
