Vernon County Health Department sets immunization clinic
The Vernon County Health Department will hold an immunization clinic Friday, Feb. 20, from 9-11:30 a.m. and 4:30-6 p.m.

Questions about the immunization clinic can be directed to 637-5251.

The department is located at 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster.

