Vernon County Health Department shares COVID-19 vaccination information

The Vernon County Health Department has issued information regarding those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and those who are in the next eligible group, plus information on how to complete a COVID-19 vaccine interest form.
Who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine?
- Currently eligible populations:
- Frontline health care personnel;
- Residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities;
- Police and fire personnel, correctional staff;
- Adults ages 65 and over.
Next eligible groups
- Education and child care;
- Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs;
- Some public-facing essential workers;
- Non-frontline essential health care personnel;
- Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings.
Special considerations:
1. If you are sick we recommend that you delay vaccination until your symptoms have resolved.
2. If you are currently in isolation or quarantine we request that you reschedule your vaccination to prevent further spread of illness.
3. If you have a history of anaphylaxis to any of the ingredients in the vaccine, you should not receive the vaccine at any time based on current guidance. If you have had anaphylaxis to other vaccines please contact your medical provider to receive vaccine or for further directives.
4. If you have received certain treatment(s) for COVID-19 at any time within the past 90 days we recommend waiting 90 days to receive your vaccination.
5. If you have received any other vaccinations it is important to delay the COVID-19 vaccine for at least two weeks.
Interested in the COVID-19 vaccine?
Please complete a COVID-19 interest form on the Vernon County Health Department website OR Facebook page. Please complete only one form per individual. There is no need to follow-up once a form is completed. Once you are eligible for vaccine you will be contacted to schedule an appointment. We do not have an estimated timeline.
If you are unable to complete this online interest form please e-mail vaccinerequest@vernoncounty.org. It is not necessary to follow up after filling out the form or once your email is sent. If you do not have access to a computer please call the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251. We will return your call in the order it is received.
The Vernon County Health Department is conducting clinics one to two days per week depending on the number of vaccines received. The department is notified of vaccine allotments from the state of Wisconsin on Monday of each week. Phone calls to set up appointments are made on Monday and Tuesday for the Wednesday and Thursday clinic of that week.
“We presently have over 3,000 names on the list and we are doing our best to serve as many community members as possible during this time,” the department said in a statement. “As more vaccinators such as clinics and hospitals receive vaccine doses, you may be contacted by one of these facilities. If this is the case, and you schedule an appointment elsewhere but have registered with us, please let our department know either by phone or email. We appreciate your patience with this process.”