Vernon County Health Department shares COVID-19 vaccination information

4. If you have received certain treatment(s) for COVID-19 at any time within the past 90 days we recommend waiting 90 days to receive your vaccination.

5. If you have received any other vaccinations it is important to delay the COVID-19 vaccine for at least two weeks.

Interested in the COVID-19 vaccine?

Please complete a COVID-19 interest form on the Vernon County Health Department website OR Facebook page. Please complete only one form per individual. There is no need to follow-up once a form is completed. Once you are eligible for vaccine you will be contacted to schedule an appointment. We do not have an estimated timeline.

If you are unable to complete this online interest form please e-mail vaccinerequest@vernoncounty.org. It is not necessary to follow up after filling out the form or once your email is sent. If you do not have access to a computer please call the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251. We will return your call in the order it is received.