Vernon County Health Department shares update on COVID-19 masking directives

The Vernon County Health Department presents the following update regarding COVID-19 masking directives.
"As many of you may know, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated people can now resume activities as they did before the pandemic. Both indoor and outdoor activities – large or small – without wearing a mask or physically distancing. This is exciting news for those who are fully vaccinated, but it also raises many questions for those in our community that have not yet received vaccine or are not eligible to receive the vaccines.
The updated guidelines are based on scientific consensus on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. Studies have shown that the vaccines are more than 90% effective in real-world settings in preventing mild and severe disease, hospitalization, and death. The evidence shows that the COVID-19 vaccines are effective and the risk of transmission is low after you are fully vaccinated. Vaccines do much more than just provide you with protection. The more people that get the vaccine, the less chance the virus has to mutate creating new, stronger variants and we can continue to prevent another spike in infections.
In addition, fully vaccinated people no longer need to be tested following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter, according to the new CDC guidance. A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if it has been two or more weeks since they received the second dose in a two-dose series (such as Pfizer or Moderna), or one dose of a single-dose vaccine (such as Johnson & Johnson). Fully vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine after exposure to a positive COVID-19 case, unless they become symptomatic. As a result, individuals who are fully vaccinated can start returning to normal indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing.
There are important exceptions to the new guidance regarding wearing a mask, however, that we feel are very important to take into consideration.
Most students in schools are still unvaccinated. For this reason, guidance for K-12 schools remains unchanged. Teachers, school administrators, and staff should continue to follow CDC and DHS school guidance until more people and children are vaccinated. Students and staff on buses should continue to follow all masking and physical distancing guidelines.
Masks should also continue to be used by all people in health care settings, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and on buses, trains, and planes. Additionally, those who are not yet vaccinated should continue to wear masks and physically distance in public. People with weakened immune systems or those with additional questions should consult their health care provider about whether to discontinue mask wearing and physical distancing.
Vernon County Health Department encourages you to continue to do the things we already know help stop the spread of this disease. Please stay home if you are sick, get tested if you have symptoms, and continue good handwashing techniques. Masking has helped to prevent the spread of illness during this pandemic. We are excited for those that may now transition away from masking, but please be mindful of others around you who are still at risk. If you are in situations where vulnerable people are at risk, please consider continuing to wear your mask to help protect them. We can all make a difference by working together in the effort to end this pandemic and return to our pre-COVID lives.
COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment at the Vernon County Health Department. There’s broad consensus among medical experts that they are safe and effective. Please visit the Vernon County Health Departments Webpage to schedule online or call 608-637-5251 for assistance by phone Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Please visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm for the most current information regarding COVID-19."
Amy Kleiber, RN, BAN, Health Officer/Director, Vernon County Health Department