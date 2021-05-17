Vernon County Health Department shares update on COVID-19 masking directives

The Vernon County Health Department presents the following update regarding COVID-19 masking directives.

"As many of you may know, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated people can now resume activities as they did before the pandemic. Both indoor and outdoor activities – large or small – without wearing a mask or physically distancing. This is exciting news for those who are fully vaccinated, but it also raises many questions for those in our community that have not yet received vaccine or are not eligible to receive the vaccines.

The updated guidelines are based on scientific consensus on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. Studies have shown that the vaccines are more than 90% effective in real-world settings in preventing mild and severe disease, hospitalization, and death. The evidence shows that the COVID-19 vaccines are effective and the risk of transmission is low after you are fully vaccinated. Vaccines do much more than just provide you with protection. The more people that get the vaccine, the less chance the virus has to mutate creating new, stronger variants and we can continue to prevent another spike in infections.