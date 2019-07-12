High temperatures are expected over much of Wisconsin during the next week, and Vernon County Health Department is reminding residents to take steps to stay cool during this heat wave.
“Hot temperatures and humidity can be dangerous and even deadly,” said Beth Johnson, RN, BSN director/health officer for the Vernon County Health Department. “During this heat wave, it’s important to stay cool, hydrated, and informed.”
Follow these tips to stay safe during extreme heat:
• Stay in air conditioning. When possible, stay in air conditioning on hot days. If you don’t have air conditioning, head to libraries, malls, and other public spaces to keep cool.
• Check on loved ones. Be sure to check on older friends and neighbors who live alone and don’t have air conditioning.
• Avoid the hottest part of the day. If you have to be outside, stick to the cooler morning and evening hours. Wear light, loose clothing and take frequent, air conditioned breaks.
• Beware of hot cars. Never leave a person or a pet in a parked car, even for a short time. On an 80 degree day, the temperature inside a car can reach 100 degrees in less than 10 minutes.
• Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water on hot days. Avoid alcohol and hot, heavy meals.
• Stay informed. Watch your local weather forecasts so you can plan outdoor activities safely. Pay attention to any extreme heat alerts.
• Remember that anyone can get sick from the heat. In Wisconsin, people ages 15-34 are the most likely to report to the ER for getting sick from the heat. No matter your age or how healthy you are, it’s important to stay cool, hydrated, and informed on hot days.
If you start feeling overheated, weak, dizzy, nauseated, or have muscle cramps, you could be experiencing heat illness. Move to air conditioning, drink water, get under a fan, and put on cool washcloths. If your symptoms worsen or don’t improve, go to the emergency room.
For more information, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ heat safety webpage and watch their heat safety video. You may also contact Vernon County Emergency Management at 608-637-5266 or the Health Department at 608-637-5251.
