Vernon County Health Department to continue free COVD-19 testing on Tuesdays through July

Testing will take place in the Erlandson Building parking lot, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates: July 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Testing is available to everyone, even those without symptoms of COVID-19, age 12 months and older. People can pre-register at https://covidconnect2.wi.gov/#/login. No appointment necessary; be prepared to wait if lines are long. Follow signs to the testing trailer. Please remain in your car; staff will come to assist you.