Vernon County Health Department to end 'Testing Tuesday' for COVID-19 on Jan. 10

The Vernon County Health Department will hold its final "Testing Tuesday" for COVID-19, Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the health department, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua. Please following the signs to the testing location.

"Tuesday, Jan. 10th, 2023, will be the last scheduled 'Testing Tuesday' for COVID-19," said Director/Health Officer Amy Kleiber, RN,BSN. "We have been honored to serve the public over the past two years with this community resource when testing supplies and access to testing was a challenge. Now, it is easier than ever to obtain testing supplies from local pharmacies, health care entities or by ordering them for delivery to your home.

"Please visit https://www.sayyescovidhometest.org/ to sign up," Kleiber said. "The health department does have a limited amount of antigen testing kits on hand, should you have any difficulty in obtaining needed supplies, please contact us Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 608-637-5251. If you are ill and need testing supplies, please call to speak with one of our staff rather than presenting to the health department. We will assist you in obtaining testing supplies in a safe manner."