The Vernon County Health Department will hold an immunization clinic at the Health Department, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua, Thursday, May 16, from 9-11:30 a.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. For more information, call the Health Department at 637-5251.
Breaking
AP promotion spotlight
With Mother's Day closing in, we wondered which TV mom most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your mom reacts, or would have reacted, to certain situations.
promotion spotlight
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Print Ads
Office
Jewelry
Jewelry
Construction
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.