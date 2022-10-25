 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernon County Health Department to hold walk-in flu vaccine clinics

The Vernon County Health Department will be hosting walk-in influenza vaccine clinics.

The walk-in clinics will be held at the health department, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua, on the following dates:

  • Monday, Oct. 31, 2 to 4 p.m.;
  • Friday, Nov. 4, 2 to 4 p.m.;
  • Monday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
  • Monday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
  • Thursday, Nov. 17, 2 to 4 p.m.

The cost for a regular dose is $30 and $65 for a high dose. Cash or check will be accepted. The department is able to bill to most health insurances, however, Health Traditions is not accepted.

