Vernon County Health Department to hold walk-in flu vaccine clinics

The Vernon County Health Department will be hosting walk-in influenza vaccine clinics.
The walk-in clinics will be held at the health department, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua, on the following dates:
- Monday, Oct. 31, 2 to 4 p.m.;
- Friday, Nov. 4, 2 to 4 p.m.;
- Monday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
- Monday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
- Thursday, Nov. 17, 2 to 4 p.m.
The cost for a regular dose is $30 and $65 for a high dose. Cash or check will be accepted. The department is able to bill to most health insurances, however, Health Traditions is not accepted.