Vernon County Health Department to offer free COVID-19 'Testing Tuesdays'

The Vernon County Health Department will continue offering free COVID-19 “Testing Tuesdays” to the community during the month of November.

Free COVID-19 Testing Tuesdays will be held in the Erlandson Building parking lot, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua, on the following dates from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Rapid antigen tests will be utilized, with most results available in 15 minutes or less. If negative and symptomatic, an additional PCR test may be advised and offered. Pre-register at https://covidconnect2wi.gov/#login. Once your account has been created at covidconnect2, you will not need to pre-register again.

Follow signs to the testing trailer. Please remain in your vehicle; staff will come to assist you. Be prepared to wait for the rapid results.