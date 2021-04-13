Vernon County Health Department to pause Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are recommending the US pause the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after reports of blood clots in individuals who had received the vaccine.

The FDA and CDC released a statement this morning (April 13) recommending the pause “out of an abundance of caution,” saying blood clots still seem to be “extremely rare." So far, the FDA and CDC are reviewing six reported cases in the US.

All six recipients were woman between the ages of 18 and 48, with symptoms occurring 6 to 13 days after vaccination, according to the statement. One woman died and one has been hospitalized in critical condition according to a New York Times report.

It is important to keep in mind that over 6.8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been administered in the US. Many who receive vaccines may have mild symptoms such as body and muscle aches, tiredness or low-grade fevers or chills. People who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.