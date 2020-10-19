Vernon County Health Department to use new system to report COVID-19 data

The Vernon County Health Department will begin to use a new system to report COVID-19 data.
"Over the weekend, our communicable disease reporting system called 'WEDSS' received an upgrade and routine maintenance," the Health Department said in a statement. "Due to this upgrade, our data will look different. With increased COVID-19 testing, moving forward we will report positive tests, number of positives in the hospital, recovered and deaths."
"Additional local and statewide data can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/," the statement said.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 there have been 420 positive results.
The newest positive cases include:
- Two males in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 60s who is hospitalized;
- A male in his 80s who is recovering at home;
- A female 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
- Two females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;
- Two females in their 60s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 70s who is hospitalized.
Of the total positive cases, 320 are recovered, five are hospitalized, 93 are isolating at home and there have been two deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.