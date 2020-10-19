 Skip to main content
Vernon County Health Department to use new system to report COVID-19 data
The Vernon County Health Department will begin to use a new system to report COVID-19 data.

"Over the weekend, our communicable disease reporting system called 'WEDSS' received an upgrade and routine maintenance," the Health Department said in a statement. "Due to this upgrade, our data will look different. With increased COVID-19 testing, moving forward we will report positive tests, number of positives in the hospital, recovered and deaths."

"Additional local and statewide data can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/," the statement said.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 there have been 420 positive results.

The newest positive cases include:

  • Two males in their 40s who are recovering at home;
  • A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 60s who is hospitalized;
  • A male in his 80s who is recovering at home;
  • A female 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 60s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 70s who is hospitalized.

Of the total positive cases, 320 are recovered, five are hospitalized, 93 are isolating at home and there have been two deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

Concerned about COVID-19?

