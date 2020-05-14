Vernon County Health Department urges residents to continue taking steps to protect themselves from COVID-19

In light of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on May 13, the Vernon County Health Department urges county residents to continue taking the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of themselves, their families and community.
Now, more than ever, it is important to take the following steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
- Stay home as much as possible and if you are sick.
- Minimize physical contact with anyone outside of your household -- maintain 6 feet of distance between yourself and others if you need to go out.
- Minimize travel, especially to areas considered to be “viral hot spots” within and beyond our state borders.
- Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Wear a fabric face covering when you must be in public.
- Avoid touching your face.
Businesses are also responsible for taking steps to protect the health of their employees and prevent transmission in their facilities. For recommendations, visit the Vernon County Health Department and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation websites.
The Vernon County Health Department will continue to follow up on positive cases of COVID-19 and conduct contact tracing for contacts of positive cases.
"We do not need an order to know what to do," the press release states. "We should know what is required to do the right thing. We need to protect ourselves, our economy and our community by changing our behavior with the actions listed above."
For more information, contact the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251 or look to reliable sources such as:
Vernon County's COVID-l9 website: https://www.vernoncounty.org/departments/public_health_department/covid-19_information
Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 website: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
People can also follow Vernon County Health Department or Wisconsin Department of Health Services (@DHSWI) on Facebook.
Concerned about COVID-19?
