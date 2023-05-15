The Vernon County Health Department has been honored to help serve K-12 students across Vernon County in obtaining needed school supplies through the annual Stuff the Bus program for many years.

The program helps secure needed school supplies to support residents in Vernon County. For many families, finding the financial resources to cover the cost of school supplies for their children can be a true financial burden. To provide all children with the supplies they need to be successful in school, the program staff and volunteers coordinate the fundraising, purchasing of materials, and distribution of backpacks filled with school supplies such as pencils, paper, calculators, and other needed items across the county.

Amy Kleiber, director of the Vernon County Health Department, says, “To continue to support area students, Vernon County Health Department and Viroqua’s McIntosh Memorial Library feel a collaboration will strengthen this programing and outreach effort.” Kleiber, along with Library Director Trina Erickson, have been working on positive changes to the program since the beginning of the year.

“We plan to engage with community youth and partner with 4-H organizations and others interested in supporting the efforts of the Stuff the Bus Program," Erickson said. "Public libraries in Vernon County will serve as new pick-up locations for registered families to receive their school supplies. Specific details about pick up dates and locations will be announced soon."

Over the past three years as COVID-19 affected communities, funding for many programs and services changed. Many schools received funding to help support school supply needs during the pandemic. For most schools, the funding was supplied through COVID federal funding opportunities. Moving forward post-COVID, funding opportunities may be uncertain.

Families interested in signing up for the 2023-24 school year can do so between June 1 and July 17. Signup online by accessing the form at https://form.jotform.com/231006582140140. Telephone signup is also available by calling 608-637-5260 Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm.