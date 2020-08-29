Vernon County Historical Society celebrates women's suffrage centennial

The Vernon County Historical Society marked the women’s suffrage centennial with a celebration in Viroqua on the county museum’s north lawn, Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The celebration was held on Women’s Equality Day, which is observed in the United States on Aug. 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United State on the basis of sex.

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving full suffrage to women, was approved by the U.S. Senate in June of 1919, and then sent to the states to be ratified. On June 10, 1919, Wisconsin was the first state to ratify the amendment.

The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration included Maud Neprud (portrayed by Shaynan Holen) welcoming those in attendance.

Neprud, who was born in Coon Valley in 1892, was the first Vernon County woman elected to public office and served as County Superintendent of Schools from 1917 to 1919. She was also the first woman in Wisconsin to be elected as a county schools superintendent, according to one obituary. She died in 1981.

Circuit Court Judge Darcy Rood read a proclamation in honor of the centennial. “The best way to honor the suffragists is to vote in November and every election thereafter,” Rood said.

Following Rood’s reading of the proclamation, attendees re-created a mini suffrage march on the sidewalks around the museum. Some of the marchers wore period dress and sashes and carried parade signs.